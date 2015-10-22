WASHINGTON Oct 22 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will formally issue carbon regulations for
power plants on Friday, opening the door to a wave of lawsuits
from states and industry groups.
The EPA will publish its Clean Power Plan in the Federal
Register, a formal step that will start the clock on legal
challenges from opponents of the rule.
The Obama administration unveiled the final version of the
Clean Power Plan on Aug. 3. It aims to lower emissions from the
country's power plants by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
President Barack Obama called the rule the biggest action
the United States had taken to date to address climate change.
On Friday, West Virginia will announce its plans to take
legal action against the EPA, leading a coalition of 25 states
who think the rule is illegal and will cause them economic harm.
"West Virginia, working with a large bipartisan coalition of
other States, will be filing suit and seeking a stay of the rule
promptly tomorrow," said the state's attorney general Patrick
Morrisey.
On Aug. 15, West Virginia and 14 other state attorneys
general petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.
Circuit to stay the rule but the court later declined because it
had not yet been published in the federal register.
To obtain a stay, petitioners must show likelihood that they
will ultimately win the case and suffer "irreparable harm" if a
stay is not granted.
Industry and state lawyers have said they believe the
regulation will exceed the scope of the 45-year-old Clean Air
Act, the law under which the EPA is acting.
Critics say in part that the law only allows the government
to regulate greenhouse gases spewed directly from "an existing
source" such as individual power plants.
One business group that is expected to file suit against the
EPA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents a range of
American companies.
"We're all watching the Federal Register each morning, but I
can't share anything about the Chamber's plans yet," said Matt
Letourneau, a spokesman for the Chamber's Institute for 21st
Century Energy.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by
Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Marguerita Choy)