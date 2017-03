WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it had settled with the chemical company DuPont over violations of federal pesticide laws that agency says led to widespread tree deaths and damage.

Dupont will pay $1.853 million to resolve allegations it failed to submit multiple reports to EPA about potential adverse effects of the herbicide Imprelis.

