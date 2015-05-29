(New throughout, adds background and comment from industry
groups and analysts)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK May 29 U.S. regulators on Friday
unveiled much delayed biofuel targets that sought a middle
ground for the nation's contentious renewable fuels policy, but
the plan triggered challenges and threats of legal action from
two of the biggest industries, oil and corn.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) raised its
previous targets for the amount of biofuels to be mixed into
motor fuel for the three years to 2016. As expected, the
proposed goal was short of the aggressive targets set by
Congress in a 2007 law.
The 2014 goal was an increase from a previous proposal,
angering the oil industry which opposes more blending. But the
biofuel target was lower than most market experts had expected,
upsetting the powerful corn lobby.
Separately, the government pledged some $100 million in
grants to help outfit filling stations to pump biofuel blends
using more corn-based ethanol, which makes up the vast majority
of the U.S. renewable fuel supply. Some fuels also use
biomass-based diesel, largely made from vegetable oils, or
cellulosic fuel, made from plant waste.
BEHIND SCHEDULE
The EPA proposal was a year and a half behind schedule and
followed years of uncertainty over the Renewable Fuel Standard
(RFS). The policy, a bedrock of two administrations, is meant to
reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil and utilize cleaner,
domestic energy sources.
The new volumes represent "ambitious" growth for the
renewable fuels industry and go a long way toward meeting goals
set by Congress, said Janet McCabe, Acting Assistant
Administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation.
"We're balancing two dynamics: Congress' clear intent to
address climate change and increase energy security, and
real-world limitations that have slowed advancement of these
goals," she said in a call with reporters.
The EPA maintained its stance that use of ethanol in motor
fuels has for now hit the "blend wall", the saturation point
beyond which it cannot go without significant infrastructure
changes.
The rules will be open to public comment until July 27, and
EPA plans to finalize details by November. Analysts at ClearView
Energy Partners predicted a fresh wave of lobbying and possibly
legal action. Companies and industry groups said they would
lobby Congress and consider lawsuits.
BOOST FOR BIODIESEL
The EPA proposed that some 16.3 billion gallons of renewable
fuels should be mixed into the country's gasoline or diesel
supply this year, increasing to 17.4 billion gallons next year.
The proposal also revised the 2014 target up to 15.93 billion
gallons, in line with actual consumption last year and up from
the previous proposal of 15.21 billion.
The retroactive target for 2014 remains significant because
it affects efforts by refiners to comply with the standard.
In the immediate term, the new goals were seen as easy to
reach for oil companies and importers, the parties obligated to
prove compliance with the fuels. This would put further pressure
on prices of ethanol blending credits.
A boost in targets for biodiesel, a much smaller market than
ethanol, helped briefly push soyoil futures up almost 5
percent to the highest prices in four months. Corn futures were
muted, with prices a few cents lower.
'GIANT STEP' TOWARD LITIGATION
The target was too high for U.S. refiners like Tesoro Corp
and oil industry lobby groups including the American
Petroleum Institute (API) and American Fuel & Petrochemical
Manufacturers (AFPM) which have sued the EPA over the delays to
issuing rules.
Tesoro signaled a lengthy legal fight may be in the cards.
Stephen Brown, vice president
and counsel of Tesoro, called the proposal a "giant step" toward
protracted and complex litigation.
Proponents of biofuel including ethanol producers like Poet
LLC and industry groups like the Growth Energy and the Renewable
Fuels Association said that while the volumes are in the right
direction, they do not go far enough.
(Additional reporting from Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing
by Dave Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)