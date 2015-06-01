By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, June 1 The Obama administration has
found an unlikely ally in its efforts to keep pushing more
biofuel into the nation's gasoline supply: OPEC.
The lowest oil prices in over six years have fueled a
resurgence in U.S. gasoline use in recent months as more
Americans take to the road.
Demand is expected to climb 1.5 percent this year to nearly
139 billion gallons (526 billion liters) according to the
government's most recent forecasts, enough to easily accommodate
small increases in ethanol quotas without breaching the
so-called "blend wall" that refiners say puts a cap on blending
at around 10 percent of total gasoline and diesel supply.
It may be even higher, based on data from the first quarter,
when gasoline use surged by more than 3 percent, the fastest in
over a decade.
Those calculations help explain why biofuel backers are up
in arms over the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed
renewable fuel goals unveiled on Friday, which reaffirmed the
agency's stance that ethanol use in fuel has hit a saturation
point until more infrastructure and equipment is installed.
The proposed volumes fell far short of those laid out in a
2007 law, but still allow for increased blending while also
ending years of uncertainty over the future of the nation's
complex and contentious renewable fuels policy.
With Saudi Arabia pumping out near record volumes of crude
and few experts forecasting any significant recovery in prices
any time soon, the U.S. biofuels industry now stands to gain a
bigger share of one of the world's biggest motor fuel markets,
experts said.
"The market incentives are there for ethanol, without this
(EPA) proposal, said Scott Irwin, a professor of agricultural
economics at the University of Illinois.
TOO CONSERVATIVE
The current pace of demand would put ethanol use at some 14
billion gallons (53 billion liters) this year, 4 to 5 percent
above the amount allotted by the EPA for renewable fuel, largely
corn-based ethanol, Irwin said.
James Stock, a Columbia University fellow and former Obama
economic adviser, thinks the government estimate is too
conservative given the greater-than-expected uptick in demand.
Citigroup analysts have forecast biofuels use this year will
hit a record partially due to weak gasoline prices, which were
almost $1 cheaper last week than a year ago.
For ethanol producers, the resurgent demand offers a
much-needed boost to margins after years of stagnant demand due
to a swing to more fuel-efficient cars. Ethanol prices
are near multi-year lows, inventories sit close to three-year
highs and export demand remains lackluster.
At stake for the government is the future of the Renewable
Fuels Standard, a decade-old law and cornerstone of two
presidential administrations that was aimed at cutting U.S.
dependence on foreign oil and boosting use of cleaner, domestic
energy sources.
The issue has pitted two of the country's biggest
industries, oil and corn, against each other, forcing the
government on Friday to seek the middle ground.
The oil industry fears losing a bigger share of the fuel
market to biofuels while companies like Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Poet LLC have more than tripled ethanol
production in the past decade, betting on federal support for
biofuels.
Friday's proposal inevitably triggered anger from both sides
and threats of further legal action from refiners like Tesoro
Corp, who say the targets are too high.
It also touched off another round of frenzied lobbying as
the public comment period opened ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline
for the EPA to finalize the rules.
FROM THE HILL TO THE PUMP
To be sure, the fight over the blend wall is not just in
Washington, it's also at the pump where Americans have so far
steered clear of the higher-ethanol blends, fearing damage to
their cars.
But E15 blends have recently started to break into major
regional gas chains.
Separate to the EPA's much-anticipated announcement on
Friday, the U.S. government pledged a further $100 million in
funding to help outfit filling stations to pump blends
containing more corn-based ethanol.
But cheap fuel at the pump and rising fuel demand may
strengthen the case for higher ethanol volumes.
"Low gas prices allow more room (for ethanol) and even more
reason to provide support for the advanced fuels," said Stock.
