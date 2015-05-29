(Adds Vilsack comments, details on EPA targets for blending of
May 29 U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary
Tom Vilsack said on Friday the agency will invest up to $100
million in grants for fuel pumps at gas stations to distribute
higher ethanol blends known as E15 and E85.
Vilsack told reporters on a conference call that the agency
will match state funds to install fuel pumps and tanks. The
grants could be awarded by September, he said.
"The industry obviously wants to see an opportunity for us
to access higher blends and we are looking forward to partnering
with states," Vilsack said.
Most fuel stations in the United States sell basic unleaded
gasoline containing about 10 percent ethanol, with additional
pumps offering premium-grade gasoline. But few stations offer
the higher-ethanol blends that can be used by the estimated 17
million "flex fuel" vehicles on U.S. roads.
The USDA announcement, which confirmed a Reuters story late
on Thursday, came as the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency unveiled targets for blending of renewable
fuels for 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The measures to promote corn-based ethanol were important
for the agriculture economy as the avian influenza outbreak, in
which 43 million birds have been culled so far,
pressured prices for corn and other animal feeds, Vilsack
said.
"Obviously that is going to reduce the need for feed for
some time," he said, referring to the bird flu outbreak.
