* Some contamination found but filter systems said adequate
* EPA discontinues water deliveries to four homes
* Town featured in fracking documentary
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is discontinuing water deliveries to four
homes in a rural Pennsylvania town that attracted national
attention after residents complained that natural gas drilling
polluted wells.
Further testing showed no reason for further action, the EPA
said on Wednesday.
The EPA had been delivering water since January to four
homes in Dimock, Pennsylvania where the agency did a second
round of water sampling after residents and local regulators
submitted data that suggested water at the homes could be
contaminated.
"The sampling and an evaluation of the particular
circumstances at each home did not indicate levels of
contaminants that would give EPA reason to take further action,"
said EPA Regional Administrator Shawn Garvin.
The EPA said its water sampling was complete and that it
would work with residents on disconnecting water supplies
provided by the agency.
One of the wells did show elevated levels of manganese,
which is believed to cause neurological problems in people who
have had high doses, but a treatment system at the well can
reduce contamination to levels that "do not present a health
concern," the EPA said.
Dimock residents have complained of cloudy foul-smelling
water since 2009 after drilling by Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
The town became ground zero for the debate about fracking
after it was featured by director Josh Fox in the
Oscar-nominated 2010 documentary "Gasland."
Techniques including fracking have revolutionized the U.S.
natural gas industry by giving companies access to vast new
reserves that could supply the country's demand for 100 years,
according to the industry.
Environmental and health groups, however, say that some
fracking operations near homes and schools pollute land and
water.
Water Defense, an anti fracking group, said safe levels have
not been established for numerous contaminants that were found
in the test samples and that many of them may cause serious
health ailments.
An industry group applauded EPA's test results.
"We are very pleased that EPA has arrived upon these
fact-based findings, and that we're now able to close this
chapter once and for all," said Kathryn Klaber, president of the
Marcellus Shale Coalition.
A spokesman for Cabot, George Stark, said the EPA's findings
confirmed data that the company and local agencies had
previously accumulated that did not show any relationship
between contaminants and oil and gas development in the area.
The EPA completed tests at an additional 61 homes earlier
this year and said in May the samples did not show levels of
contaminants that would make it take further action.
In the tests of the 61 homes, some showed concentrations of
sodium, methane, chromium, arsenic and bacteria, but the agency
deemed the levels were safe.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)