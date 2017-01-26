WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts by late Friday, congressional aides said.

President Donald Trump's administration had asked the EPA to temporarily freeze grants, contracts and interagency agreements pending a review, sparking worries by state and local officials that pollution cleanup efforts could be delayed. An EPA source also confirmed that the agency aims to end the freeze by late Friday. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)