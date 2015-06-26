By Chris Prentice
| KANSAS CITY, Kansas, June 25
KANSAS CITY, Kansas, June 25 Archer Daniels
Midland Co and ethanol supporters on Thursday challenged
a U.S. government plan for biofuels use, saying it will not push
past the "blend wall" because of a niche market for biofuels
credits.
Hundreds gathered in Kansas City, Kansas, for a hearing to
criticize the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on a proposal
for biofuels announced in late May.
The hearing comes just weeks after the EPA proposed cutting
volumetric use targets below those laid out by Congress in 2007.
EPA said its proposal will push, rather than break, through
the blend wall, which some say is impossible to get through
without major infrastructure changes.
It is a key pillar of Big Oil's criticism of the Renewable
Fuel Standard program. Companies including Chevron Corp
said on Thursday it is reason for reform or repeal.
But biofuels supporters said that blend wall may not even be
breached with the proposal for next year's use, looking to the
niche ethanol compliance credit market for proof.
Weak targets and a "significant carryover" mean the proposal
will not push through that threshold, said Craig Willis,
president of ADM's ethanol group, at the hearing. ADM produces
some 1.7 billion gallons of the biofuel each year.
Refiners will buy the excess supplies, built up over the
past year or so, rather than blending greater amounts of fuels.
Prices of ethanol Renewable Identification Number (RIN)
credits have plunged this month as blenders and traders
offloaded them after the EPA unveiled biofuel quotas that were
considered easy to each.
The hearing offered the first public insight into the
arguments that two of the most powerful U.S. sectors will use
over the coming months to influence the nation's biofuels
policy.
For corn farmers and ethanol producers that have plowed
billions of dollars into biofuels and created new jobs, the
quota is not high enough.
Oil companies can blend a gallon of ethanol into gasoline to
generate a RIN or buy a credit from another company.
The EPA has underestimated the amount of credits available
by 400 million gallons, said Geoff Cooper of the Renewable Fuels
Association, a biofuels group.
Refiners have complained about high costs of RINs
compliance. Credit prices surged in 2013 when they worried they
would not have enough to meet targets.
"Dipping into the RIN bank will encourage marketplace
hoarding and add greater uncertainty to the market," said Brian
Carron, a marketer for refiner HollyFrontier Corp.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)