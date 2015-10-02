Oct 2 The U.S. regulator that exposed
Volkswagen's rigging of emissions tests is
investigating more than two dozen diesel car models made by BMW
, Chrysler, General Motors, Land Rover and
Mercedes-Benz to find out whether they engaged in similar
cheating, the Financial Times reported.
The Environmental Protection Agency's search for
software-based "defeat devices" will encompass at least 28
diesel-powered models to determine whether Volkswagen was alone
in rigging emissions tests or the practice is more widespread in
the industry, the FT reported, citing a document the newspaper
has seen. (on.ft.com/1VtU6kC)
Reuters reported last month that the EPA and California
officials would test other vehicles for possible "defeat
devices" after announcing that Volkswagen uses software that
turns off emissions controls in cars when driving normally and
turns them on during emissions tests.
The scandal has prompted the EPA to toughen and broaden
emissions tests for all automakers in an effort to thwart any
other cheating activities, a move that could add to industry
costs and higher regulatory hurdles.
The EPA will initially test one used vehicle of each model
and then widen the probe if it uncovers anything suspicious, the
newspaper said, citing a senior agency official close to the
investigation.
The agency is hiring cars from rental agencies or borrowing
them from owners it identifies via vehicle registration
databases, the newspaper said.
The EPA is targeting most of the diesel vehicles on U.S.
roads, including BMW's X3, Chrysler's Grand Cherokee, GM's
Chevrolet Colorado, the Range Rover TDV6 and the Mercedes-Benz
E250 BlueTec, the FT said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the EPA for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
