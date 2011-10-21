* EPA says needs more time to review flood of comments
* Not conceding to 25 states seeking longer delay
* Green group says delay is not a major setback
* Bipartisan Senate group targets coal ash rule
(Adds information about coal ash rule, paragraphs 12-19)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Friday it will postpone its final
rule aimed at slashing air pollution from coal plants for a
month, but made it clear it plans to move forward on the
regulations.
The EPA said it needs the extra time to review 960,000
comments it received on its draft rule, but plans to finalize
it by Dec 16.
A group of 25 states has launched a court case over the
rule, seeking a delay of at least a year for what they argue is
an expensive measure that will shut down old coal-fired power
plants. [ID:nN1E7991L9]
Analysts have said American Electric Power (AEP.N) and Duke
Energy (DUK.N) could see shutdowns because of the rule, which
would require many plants to install scrubbers and other
anti-pollution technology.
But the EPA, which has also been sued by environmental
groups to finalize the rule, said the regulation is needed to
prevent illnesses and deaths caused by air pollution.
"In a court filing today, EPA made clear its opposition to
efforts to delay this historic, court ordered standard by a
full year," the agency said in a statement.
EPA UNDER FIRE
Lisa Jackson, head of the EPA, has been a proponent of
cracking down on pollution, but her plans have faced setbacks.
In September, the White House rolled back rules to restrict
smog-forming chemicals from power plants, after businesses and
some lawmakers complained complying with the rules would cost
billions of dollars in a weak economy. [ID:nN1E7811GQ]
The ozone rule will be reconsidered in 2013.
In contrast, the one-month delay announced on Friday is
"negligible," said Frank O'Donnell, president of Clean Air
Watch, an environmental group.
"I do not believe it is comparable to the ozone delays,"
O'Donnell said.
The Environmental Defense Fund agreed to the 30-day
extension of the deadline to ensure the agency "can finalize
the most protective and durable limits on the toxic air
pollution from coal plants," its General Counsel Vickie Patton
said in a statement.
SENATE EYES COAL ASH RULE
The Republican-led House of Representatives is working to
dismantle or delay several EPA rules, but is unlikely many of
the initiatives would gain significant support in the
Democratic-led Senate.
However, on Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators
introduced a companion bill to legislation already passed by
the House, seeking to overturn EPA regulations on coal ash.
Coal ash is a byproduct from coal plants used to make
cement bricks and other building materials. The EPA says the
ash can pollute water supplies with heavy metals and other
contaminants if not properly contained.
Kent Conrad, a North Dakota Democrat, and John Hoeven, a
Republican from the same state, said they want states to set up
their own permit system for safe storage of coal ash.
"It ensures that Congress and the states hold the reins of
environmental policy," the senators said in a statement. Two
other Senate Democrats and three Republicans have signed on.
House Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee said
they hoped the Senate initiative would mean their coal ash bill
can become law.
But the White House has been critical of the House coal ash
bill, noting 49 storage sites for by byproduct in 12 states
have a "high hazard potential" for environmental contamination,
should the structures fail.
The EPA's 2010 proposal for coal ash containment and
disposal rules was prompted by a massive coal ash spill in
Tennessee in 2008 which the White House said could cost $1.2
billion to clean up.
(Editing by David Gregorio)