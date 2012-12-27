BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
WASHINGTON Dec 27 President Barack Obama thanked retiring Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa Jackson on Thursday for her service, praising her work on mercury pollution limits, fighting climate change, and helping set new fuel economy standards.
"Under her leadership, the EPA has taken sensible and important steps to protect the air we breathe and the water we drink," Obama said in a statement.
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpY8il) Further company coverage: