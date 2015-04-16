WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. rules to cut carbon
emissions could close more than 90 coal plants and eliminate
jobs that support mining and power stations that the federal
government has not fully considered, a report by the
conservative American Action Forum research group said on
Thursday.
The Environmental Protection Agency this summer is due to
adopt its Clean Power Plan to cut carbon emissions from coal-
fired plants.
The rules are part of President Barack Obama's strategy to
push the world to cut carbon emissions by reducing them at home.
The EPA also says the rules will save consumers billions of
dollars over time in doctors' bills from lower output of
lung-harming particulates.
But nearly 300,000 jobs could be lost including 80,000 in
the energy sector and the rest in secondary jobs that support
those workers, such as in manufacturing and services, according
the report by the American Action Forum. The group is led by
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who was the top economic adviser to Senator
John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.
"We can't expect coal worker jobs to go away and there not
be some immediate impacts in the jobs that are supported by that
industry," said Sam Batkins, a co-author of the report. (bit.ly/1JMS62L)
While many workers would eventually find new jobs, Batkins
said there could be serious problems in some communities for up
to two years, especially in small towns where a coal plant is a
top employer.
Supporters of the EPA rules say the plan could eventually
create more than 200,000 jobs in energy efficiency and renewable
energy.
The AAF report picked the least-efficient power plants to
come up with the number of potential closures. EPA officials
questioned the conclusion that more than 90 plants would close,
as many inefficient plants only run sporadically.
An EPA spokeswoman said many factors would cause such
closures, including low prices for natural gas, which competes
with coal.
More than a dozen states were set to urge a U.S. appeals
court on Thursday to throw out the EPA's rules, in the first
major test of the legality of the Clean Power Plan.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)