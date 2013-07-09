* Republican Vitter had complained about transparency at
agency
* EPA agrees to re-train staff on public records keeping
* Republican Sen. Blunt says hold on nomination remains
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, July 9 Gina McCarthy's embattled
nomination to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
cleared a hurdle on Tuesday when one of her top Republican
critics said he would not block a Senate vote on her
appointment.
David Vitter of Louisiana, the ranking Republican on the
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said he would
support a full Senate vote on McCarthy now that the EPA had
agreed to a series of requests he made to address complaints
about transparency at the agency.
"I've had very productive conversations with EPA over the
last several weeks, and believe the agency has taken significant
steps forward on our five transparency requests... I see no
further reason to block Gina McCarthy's nomination," Vitter said
in a statement on his website.
The decision from Vitter comes as Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid signaled he may start the process for a full Senate
vote on McCarthy's nomination this week.
McCarthy is currently the top air quality official at EPA.
She was nominated by Obama on March 4.
Among other actions, Vitter said the EPA has agreed to
re-train its employees regarding record keeping under the
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and to commission an
independent review of the agency's economic modeling.
Republicans have accused the Obama administration of
attempting to circumvent public records laws by using personal
emails for official business.
Critics of EPA have also questioned the economic assumptions
the agency has used to support controversial regulations.
The EPA has been a lightning rod during the Obama
administration, with opponents accusing the agency of regulatory
overreach aimed at shutting down the nation's coal plants and
stifling U.S. businesses.
Republican anger over the administration's environmental
policies grew after President Barack Obama last month called on
the EPA to enact new greenhouse gas pollution restrictions on
U.S. power plants, many of which are powered by coal.
Some obstacles remain to McCarthy's nomination.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, said
Tuesday that his hold on the nomination is still in place as he
seeks answers in a dispute over a river project in his state.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Gevirtz)