(Corrects committee in 2nd paragraph to Environment and Public Works from Energy and Natural Resources)
WASHINGTON May 16 A Senate committee voted along party lines on Thursday to advance President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency to the full U.S. Senate for a confirmation vote.
The 10-8 vote for Gina McCarthy, currently the agency's top air quality official, came a week after Republicans in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works boycotted a planned vote.
Republicans attended Thursday's vote, saying that the EPA's acting administrator had promised "significant" action on requests for more transparency by the agency.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he hopes to decide by about March 7 on a request by Native American tribes for the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw an easement on religious grounds for the final link of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS Trump gets a chance to put the rocky start to his presidency behind him on Tuesday night with a speech to Congress in which he will lay out his plans for the year, including a healthcare overhaul and military buildup. IMMIGRATION Trump says "maybe it's my fault" that his immigration policy was not communicated effectively but gives himse