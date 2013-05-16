(Corrects committee in 2nd paragraph to Environment and Public Works from Energy and Natural Resources)

WASHINGTON May 16 A Senate committee voted along party lines on Thursday to advance President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency to the full U.S. Senate for a confirmation vote.

The 10-8 vote for Gina McCarthy, currently the agency's top air quality official, came a week after Republicans in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works boycotted a planned vote.

Republicans attended Thursday's vote, saying that the EPA's acting administrator had promised "significant" action on requests for more transparency by the agency.

