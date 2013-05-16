(Adds Obama comment, paragraphs 3-4)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama's
energy and environment team took two steps forward on Thursday
after the U.S. Senate confirmed Ernest Moniz as energy secretary
and a committee cleared Gina McCarthy to get a full Senate vote
to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
After a 97-0 vote in favor, Moniz, a physics professor at
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will take the helm of
the department poised to issue a series of decisions on the
future of U.S. natural gas exports and to guide the country's
energy investments.
Obama praised Moniz's confirmation and highlighted his
expertise in a wide range of energy sources that will help the
administration increase both energy and nuclear security.
"He also shares my conviction that the United States must
lead the world in developing more sustainable sources of energy
that create new jobs and new industries, and in responding to
the threat of global climate change," Obama said in a statement.
Several of Obama's nominees have faced procedural moves by
Republicans that have made it difficult to assemble the
president's second-term Cabinet.
That logjam broke up somewhat with the votes on Moniz and
McCarthy and the advancement of Thomas Perez, nominee for
secretary of labor, which also came on Thursday after a
party-line vote in committee.
Moniz's nomination was held in limbo for several weeks in a
dispute between South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham and the
Obama administration over the government's management of a
nuclear waste disposal project in the state.
Despite the brief hold, the confirmation was never really in
doubt after the nominee, who is well-known in Washington after a
stint with the Clinton administration, sailed through his
confirmation hearing.
"Glad to see the Senate work and Dr. Moniz confirmed for
Secretary of Energy with overwhelmingly bipartisan support,"
said Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee.
Industry and many green groups also congratulated Moniz on
Thursday but some environmentalists, including the Sierra Club,
warned the new secretary to be cautious in the way he deals with
the issue of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
'MEANINGFUL PROGRESS'
Meanwhile, the Senate Environment and Public Works committee
earlier backed McCarthy, Obama's choice to be the nation's chief
environmental steward.
The 10-8 committee vote along party lines came a week after
Republicans boycotted a scheduled vote on McCarthy.
No date has been set for a floor vote on McCarthy, said
California Democrat Barbara Boxer, the committee chairwoman.
David Vitter of Louisiana, the ranking Republican, said the
decision to attend the vote came after "meaningful progress" in
talks with acting EPA Administrator Bob Perciasepe on five key
requests for explanations about the agency's operations.
McCarthy is likely to face a tough vote when her nomination
comes to the full Senate.
Republican Roy Blunt of Missouri maintains a hold on
McCarthy's nomination in a dispute about a repairing a levee
system on the Mississippi River.
If the hold is not lifted, McCarthy will need 60 votes in
the 100-member chamber to win confirmation. The Democrats hold
53 Senate seats against 45 for the Republicans. Two independent
senators typically side with the Democrats in votes.
In recent weeks, Republican senators have posed more than
1,000 written questions to McCarthy, a tally that Democrats say
is a new record. An administration official said last week she
had answered every one.
Among the requests Vitter made of the acting administrator
was for the EPA to convene a separate panel of economic experts
"with significant private sector experience" to conduct rigorous
analyses of all the agency's proposed regulations and their
impact on the U.S. economy.
Boxer told reporters she was skeptical of the Republicans'
tactics: "Everything I have seen tells me they want to get a
certain answer. Don't let her (McCarthy) twist in the wind with
the threat of filibuster," she said.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ros Krasny,
David Brunnstrom and; Eric Walsh)