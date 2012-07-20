* Review could ease mercury limits on 5 planned coal plants
* Limits on existing coal-fired plants not in review
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 20 The U.S. environmental
regulator said on Friday it will review recently finalized
limits on mercury emissions on new coal-fired power plants in a
process that could ease the rules for companies building five
new projects.
The Environmental Protection Agency finalized the first-ever
rules on mercury pollution from coal plants late last year.
But the EPA has also delayed or eased a number of recent
measures for the energy industry after Republicans in Congress
and businesses said they were too costly.
The EPA said Friday it will review information provided by
industry after it finalized the rule last December to "provide
greater certainty for five planned power plants in Georgia,
Kansas, Texas and Utah," that would be covered by the standards.
Four companies hoping to build the new coal-fired power
plants are: the White Stallion Energy Center, LLC in Texas;
Tenaska Trailblazer Partners, LLC; the Deseret Power Electric
Cooperative; and the Tri-State Generation and Transmission
Association, which plans to help expand the Holcomb power
station in Kansas.
Tri-State and other groups had recently sued the agency over
the mercury limits.
The EPA rule, known as the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards,
took the agency 20 years to develop. Mercury can harm the
nervous systems of developing fetuses and infants and can enter
the food supply through contaminated fish.
The EPA said the review would not impact limits already set
for existing power plants, and would not change the expected
costs or public health benefits of the rule.
In December, the EPA said the rules will cost utilities
about $9.6 billion annually, but save $90 billion a year in
healthcare costs. Technology to cut mercury and other toxic
emissions targeted in the rule also reduced emissions of fine
particulates which can damage hearts and lungs, it said.
"In agreeing to reconsider emissions standards for new power
plants, the EPA is acknowledging that its standards are
unachievable," said Ken Anderson, the general manager of
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, a
consumer-owned, power supplier. Tri-State and others had filed
suit against the EPA for its mercury rule.
"The agency should now review the comments of industry and
technology vendors and come back with a regulatory standard that
has a proper time frame and is rooted in the realities of
science and engineering."
The agency said the review, known as a reconsideration, is a
routine tool it uses to ensure its standards to incorporate new
information.
A health group official said the review should not affect
the rule's ability to protect people. "This is a minor technical
fix," said Frank O'Donnell, the president of Clean Air Watch.
"We encourage EPA to make decisions based on the best
information. Health and environmental groups will remain engaged
to see this through."
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)