By Carey Gillam
Feb. 20 Farm workers, children and other people
working or living near farm fields would have more protection
from hazardous pesticides under changes proposed on Thursday by
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"Today marks an important milestone for the farm workers who
plant, tend, and harvest the food that we put on our tables each
day," Gina McCarthy, EPA administrator, said in a statement.
EPA is proposing revisions to the agency's 22-year-old
"Worker Protection Standard" that EPA officials say will help
protect approximately 2 million U.S. farm workers and their
families from exposure to pesticides used to protect crops from
weeds, insects, and disease.
The EPA said pesticides are beneficial tools in agriculture
when used in proper concentrations and with proper protections.
U.S. scientists are studying how human health is affected by
the use of herbicides, insecticides and other farm chemicals in
growing a variety of crops. Some consumer and environmental
groups have been calling for greater controls on pesticide use.
The EPA, the United States Department of Agriculture, the
National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute for
Occupational Safety and Health have been overseeing an
"Agricultural Health Study" of nearly 90,000 people in Iowa and
North Carolina tracking the impact of factors including
pesticide use.
The studies have linked a series of health problems to
pesticide use, including various cancers and Parkinson's
disease.
"Current medical research suggests that while farmers are
generally healthier than the general U.S. population, they may
have higher rates of some cancers, including leukemia, myeloma,
non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and cancers of the lip, stomach, skin,
brain, and prostate," the study states.
Among the changes proposed Thursday, the EPA would require
annual training in pesticide protection, instead of once every
five years. It would expand mandatory posting of signage warning
people from entering fields newly treated with pesticides;
prohibit children under 16 from handling pesticides unless they
are part of a family farm; and set no-entry buffer areas of 25
feet to 100 feet around pesticide-treated fields to limit
exposure from overspraying and fumes.
The EPA is seeking public comments on the proposed changes
before making a final decision.
Also Thursday, a coalition led by residents of rural
Minnesota announced a campaign to convince fast-food restaurant
chain McDonald's to reduce pesticide use on farms where
potatoes are grown for its French fries. The group said studies
of air quality have shown contamination by the fungicide
chlorothalonil, a farming chemical listed by the EPA as a
probable carcinogen.
McDonald's said in a statement that it was working with
suppliers to reduce pesticide use along with reduced water and
fertilizer use and was making "significant progress."
And in Hawaii, the state department of agriculture and the
U.S. Geological Survey are undertaking a statewide "pesticide
sampling" project to check soil and water for pesticide
residues.