WASHINGTON Aug 21 A federal court on Tuesday vacated an Environmental Protection Agency's rule that set strict limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions - pollutants that cause acid rain and smog - in 28 mostly eastern states and Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit sent the rule back to the agency for revision and told it to administer its existing Clean Air Interstate Rule in the interim.

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)