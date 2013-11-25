WASHINGTON Nov 25 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) named a scientific ombudsman on Monday
to fight back against accusations by Republican lawmakers of
being opaque in its scientific findings and not allowing outside
parties to review them.
The agency tapped Francesca Grifo to be its first
"scientific integrity official."
Grifo is formerly the director of the scientific integrity
program at the Union of Concerned Scientists and a director of
the Center for Environmental Research at Columbia University.
She will be given the task of coordinating the agency's
policies on scientific integrity and chairing a committee
devoted to the subject.
"Science is, and continues to be, the backbone of this
agency and the integrity of our science is central to the
identity and credibility of our work," EPA administrator Gina
McCarthy said in a statement.
The agency has for years been criticized by Republican
lawmakers who accused the EPA of using "secret science" to
justify what the lawmakers see as over regulation that crimps
economic growth and costs jobs.
The House of Representatives Science and Technology
committee earlier this month brought McCarthy in to testify
about the agency's use of scientific information.
David Vitter of Louisiana, the ranking Republican on the
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, was unimpressed
by Grifo's appointment.
"'Scientific integrity' is a moot point when the science
remains secret, no matter who's in this role. There's currently
no method to independently analyze or verify their (EPA's)
science, or its integrity," said Vitter.
(For the EPA's "Scientific Integrity Policy, see: here)
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici. Editing by Ros Krasny and
Andre Grenon)