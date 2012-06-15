* EPA says affects only 6 U.S. counties at present
* Agency acted under court order after state lawsuits
* Republicans critical of EPA rules, impact on jobs
* EPA says cost of rule offset by health savings
(Adds background, Republican comment, EPA estimates of costs
and benefits)
By Timothy Gardner and John Crawley
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Obama administration
proposed stricter standards to control harmful soot from heavy
industry on Friday, a move expected to save lives but which drew
criticism from Republicans and industry worried the costs of
compliance will hurt the economy.
Under a court order, the Environmental Protection Agency
proposed tightening exposure to the particulate pollution that
threatens the elderly, people with heart disease, and children.
The move was welcomed by environmental groups, an important
part of President Barack Obama's base of support. But it will
give more fuel to Republicans who have staged sharp attacks on
the EPA as the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections
draw nearer.
The standard would cut fine-particle soot to between 12 and
13 micrograms per cubic meter of air from 15 micrograms. The EPA
said the cost of compliance would be more than offset by
healthcare savings.
At the moment only six U.S. counties, including ones in
California, Arizona, Alabama, Michigan and Montana are out of
compliance with the standard, the EPA said. Diesel exhaust from
trains and ships, as well as construction operations, have made
soot a problem in those places.
But industry groups fear far more counties that contain oil
and gas plants and other heavy industry could eventually violate
the standard and be forced to add pollution control.
"We are concerned that it could come at a significant
economic cost and lost investments and limit our ability to
produce the energy our nation needs," said Howard Feldman, the
head of regulation at the American Petroleum Institute, the main
lobby group for the oil industry. Feldman said the rule could
eventually hit power plants and refineries in the Midwest, Texas
and the East Coast.
Republicans in Congress have fought a suite of EPA air
pollution rules this year, saying they will add billions of
dollars in costs to heavy industries and kill jobs. It has
mostly been an uphill battle as Democrats control the Senate.
"Despite the ongoing economic challenges facing our country,
the Obama-EPA continues to roll out strict environmental
standards that cause severe economic strain on state and local
communities, millions of lost jobs, and skyrocketing energy
prices," said Republican Senator James Inhofe.
The Obama administration was forced to act on the standard
ahead of the Nov. 6 election after California, New York and nine
other states on the coasts sued the EPA to act.
Barbara Boxer, the chairman of the Senate environment
committee, and who is from California, said the proposal is "an
important step forward in protecting our families and children."
The EPA, which expects to finalize the proposal by Dec. 14
after a public comment period, estimated the rules will cost
industry from $2.9 million to $69 million a year, depending on
the final level of the standard.
Benefits from lower health care bills would range from $88
million to $5.9 billion a year, it said.
Paul Billings, a vice president at the American Lung
Association, a health group that had joined the states on
lawsuits that prodded the EPA to act, said the clean air laws
have had strong support from both Democrats and Republicans
since 1970.
Billings was confident both parties want strong laws to
protect health. "We will work to ensure that whoever is in
Congress in the future will understand the health benefits of
strong soot standards," he said.
Republicans believe they could pick up enough seats in the
Senate in the election to gain control of that chamber and turn
back EPA rules.
Inhofe, the ranking Republican on Boxer's committee, plans
to introduce a measure next week that would stop the EPA from
implementing a rule on toxic emissions from coal-fired power
plants.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner and John Crawley; Editing by
Peter Cooney, M.D. Golan and Tim Dobbyn)