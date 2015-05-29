NEW YORK May 29 U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp
has slammed the U.S. government's proposal for renewable
fuel use, signaling a lengthy legal fight may be in the cards
ahead of the new quotas being finalized later this year.
"If the goal of the Administration was to set the stage for
protracted and complex litigation over the rule when finalized
later this year, today's proposal is a giant step toward that
objective," said Stephen Brown, Vice President and Counsel in a
statement.
"One has to wonder whether the proposed 2016 volumes are
anything more than an invitation by EPA (Environmental
Protection Agency) to Congress to intervene via reform
legislation."
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)