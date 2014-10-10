WASHINGTON Oct 10 A federal judge in California on Friday announced a $30.3 million settlement between the United States and Second Vice President of Equitorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang.

As part of the agreement, Obiang will sell his U.S. assets, including six life-sized statues of late singer Michael Jackson, which the Justice Department said were bought with money looted from the impoverished country.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards)