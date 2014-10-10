(Adds charges and other assets to be forfeited)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Oct 10 A federal judge in California
announced a $30 million settlement on Friday between the United
States and a vice president of Equatorial Guinea that requires
him to forfeit his U.S. assets, including a collection of six
life-sized statues of late singer Michael Jackson.
Teodoro Nguema Obiang, the Central African country's second
vice president, used his position of power to amass more than
$300 million in the United States through corruption and money
laundering, U.S. prosecutors said in court documents.
Obiang must also sell his mansion in Malibu, California, and
his Ferrari, which the Justice Department said were bought with
money looted from the impoverished country.
The United States was blocked from forcing Obiang to forfeit
his assets in Equatorial Guinea, including a Gulfstream jet and
Jackson's famous white, crystal glove.
The profits of Obiang's forfeitures will go to charities
that provide assistance for people in Equatorial Guinea.
