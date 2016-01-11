WASHINGTON Jan 11 The top U.S. securities regulator will dig into the workings of exchange-traded funds this year, it said on Monday, focusing on the increasingly popular funds' sales strategies, trading practices and disclosures.

In a memo outlining its examination priorities for 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it will look into "excessive portfolio concentration, primary and secondary market trading risks, adequacy of risk disclosure, and suitability, particularly in niche or leveraged/inverse ETFs."

It will also examine the funds, which typically track a stock or bond index and are traded like stocks, for compliance with securities laws, along with their unit creation and redemption.

ETFs issue shares in large blocks called "creation units" that investors then split up and sell in the secondary market. The funds generally redeem those units by giving investors the securities in the portfolios instead of cash.

The funds are already feeling some regulatory heat after the SEC last month proposed requiring them to hold cash reserves for covering potential future losses on derivatives.

At the end of 2015, stock ETFs had $1.75 trillion in assets, more than twice their assets of $838 billion at the end of 2010 five years earlier, Lipper data shows.

The SEC said its Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations is also giving more scrutiny to advisers of public pensions. It will delve into possible pay-to-play, which involves making political donations in exchange for financial business, as well as "undisclosed gifts and entertainment."

At the same time it added liquidity controls, product promotion and variable annuities to its examination priorities. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)