NEW YORK Dec 16 After a year that has reignited
concerns about how exchange-traded funds work during volatile
periods, junk bond ETFs came through a test this month,
registering their highest trading volumes ever without any major
disruption.
The December selloff of high-yield bonds did not spark the
kinds of price distortions that have occasionally roiled ETF
markets, potentially soothing fears about the way the products
trade as regulatory scrutiny ramps up.
Prices of junk bonds and the funds that hold them started
falling precipitously on Dec. 7 as oil prices tumbled to new
lows, adding to losses after mutual and hedge funds that
invested in debt, led by the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund on
Dec. 10, froze redemptions.
The price of the two largest junk bond ETFs, BlackRock Inc's
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
and State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Barclays High
Yield Bond ETF, fell 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent,
respectively, in the five trading days between Dec. 7 and to
Dec. 14, registering trading volume unmatched in the history of
the funds.
Daily average prices on the junk bond ETFs fell as low as
0.7 percent below the estimated value of the securities they
held. While that was a widening of that spread, it was not out
of the norm for ETFs, which regularly trade at slim discounts or
premiums to the often-stale pricing of their portfolios' net
asset values.
The products delivered nothing approximating the coarse
showing by ETFs on Aug. 24 when a number of the popular funds,
most invested in stocks, crashed 30 percent or more below the
quoted market price of the securities they held before returning
to fair value, and had their trading halted.
A high-yield rout around the same time in 2014, when oil
prices were also tumbling, led to average discounts exceeding 1
percent in high-yield ETFs.
The worry this month expressed by investors such as Carl
Icahn had been that with the underlying bonds being relatively
illiquid, the funds might not be able to redeem shares smoothly.
But that did not happen.
"We have had tests of the product structure over time," said
Stephen Laipply, an investment strategist at BlackRock focused
on the firm's bond ETFs. "This is another proof point that the
product is functioning as it should."
BlackRock representatives emailed a rare Sunday-night
statement declaring its junk-bond ETF "served as a positive
force for financial stability."
The industry's providers are attuned to potential criticism,
particularly as regulators including the Securities and Exchange
Commission have said they are looking into ETFs and the trading
issues that arose in August.
Critics have said the funds could be disproportionately hurt
by fast selling, and have criticized the funds as trailing the
benchmarks they are often designed to track faithfully.
Among the concerns: the middlemen who are needed to redeem
shares may not always be willing to do so during a risky market
selloff. ETF providers, such as BlackRock, say it is the very
liquidity and transparency of the ETFs that make them useful as
an escape valve during volatile days.
The junk bond ETFs have been trading dramatically for most
of December. The ETF HYG fell in eight of the month's eleven
full trading days, and gained in the other three, often in wild
leaps. The $15.7 billion in volume from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15 broke
records for the fund, according to BlackRock. Much of the demand
was met by buyers and sellers on exchanges, not in redemption of
the underlying bonds, they said.
As the markets faced strains this month, the gap between the
market price of the junk ETFs and the quoted price of their junk
bonds did widen briefly.
The two most widely traded junk-bond ETFs traded at an
average 0.3 percent premium to the quoted value of the bonds
they hold over the last year, according to FactSet Research
Systems Inc. On Dec. 11, the discount widened to as much
as 0.7 percent. By Monday, both funds returned to premiums
closer to their averages.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Linda Stern and
