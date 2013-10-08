EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A major U.S. oil and gas lobbying group on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit in District of Columbia Circuit Court challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's renewable fuel volume requirements for 2013.
The American Petroleum Institute said EPA's mandate, not issued for 2013 until August, demanded the use of far more cellulosic ethanol - a fuel made from plant materials like wood and grasses - than is available in the marketplace.
In August the API asked the Obama administration to ease the federal biofuel mandate in 2014, citing the potential for major economic harm if ethanol targets exceeded 10 percent of gasoline demand.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.