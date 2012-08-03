* Page: Ease or lift mandates for drought, other market stress

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 The free market should determine biofuels use, not mandates that do not respond to drought, the chief of one of the world's largest agribusinesses said on Friday as the United States headed for possibly its smallest corn crop in a decade.

Forty percent of the U.S. corn crop is used to make ethanol, as U.S. law mandates more and more of the alternative fuel to be mixed into gasoline. Worldwide, biofuels are becoming a major consumer of grains and oilseed crops, often aided by supports and mandates.

"We need to move to more market-driven biofuels policies, not inflexible mandates, subsidies and tariffs," Page wrote in an opinion piece in The Washington Post. "Where such mandates exist, we need to carefully consider using mechanisms to lift them or ease them in times of market stress."

In calling for a discussion of how to balance food and fuel production, Page said biofuels have the benefit of boosting farm income and encouraging farmers to grow more food. "But farming is an outdoor activity and mandates don't take into account issues that disrupt supply, such as the current drought."

Backers of the Renewable Fuel Standard mandate, which came into effect in 2007, say making it more flexible could hurt development of ethanol made from non-food crops. Investors would be less likely to put money in developing the new fuels if mandates for even corn-based ethanol were weakened, the argument goes.

As the drought worsens, it heightens the call for reform of the mandate, however. Some 63 percent of the continental United States is under moderate to exceptional drought, including the major corn and soybean states. The corn crop could be the smallest since 2002, according to estimates from a couple of private forecasters. The Agriculture Department will make its first estimate of the fall harvest on Aug 10.

Trade groups for livestock producers asked the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this week to reduce the ethanol mandate the this year. Analysts say livestock producers are the most likely group to suffer in the scuffle for scarce grain supplies. Cargill is a major meatpacker as well as a grains processor and an ethanol maker. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)