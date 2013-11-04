CHICAGO Nov 4 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc said on Monday it expanded its corn-based ethanol
business by opening a plant in Fort Dodge, Iowa, with the
capacity to grind 150,000 bushels of corn daily.
Cargill, one of the top 10 U.S. ethanol producers according
to the Renewable Fuels Association, purchased the plant from
corn processor Tate & Lyle in 2011 and has spent the past two
years retrofitting and expanding the facility.
"When full production capacity is reached, the plant will
consume 150,000 bushels of corn a day and turn out five
products, including dextrose, ethanol and SweetBran feed for
cattle," Al Viaene, manager of Cargill's Fort Dodge plant, said
in a statement.
The opening comes as U.S. ethanol margins are improving amid
a 40 percent drop in corn prices, or $3 a bushel, from a year
ago when ethanol makers struggled to secure feedstocks after the
historic Midwest drought of 2012 slashed supplies. This year,
U.S. farmers are forecast to a harvest a record large corn crop.
Cargill reported previously its Fort Dodge plant had a
target capacity of 115 million gallons of ethanol yearly.
The company was bidding 30 cents over December corn futures
in Chicago on Monday, or $4.56 per bushel for corn
delivered to its Fort Dodge plant.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, a global commodities giant with
annual sales of $136.7 billion in the year ended May 31, also
produces ethanol at its corn mills at Blair, Nebraska, and
Eddyville, Iowa.
The company also said it will employ more than 100 at the
plant.
