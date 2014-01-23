WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. environmental
regulator informed oil industry groups on Thursday that it would
reconsider the 2013 target for advanced ethanol made from
grasses and trees as producers struggle to make the fuel.
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the
American Petroleum Institute had petitioned the Environmental
Protection Agency to reconsider the target. Producers were on
track to make only about 1 million gallons of cellulosic last
year, well short of the mandate of 6 million gallons.
"We have determined that your petition demonstrates that the
statutory criteria for granting a petition for reconsideration
are satisfied," Gina McCarthy, the administrator of the EPA,
said in a letter to the groups on Thursday.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)