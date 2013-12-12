By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 12 A group of U.S. Senators
introduced a bill on Thursday to eliminate the corn ethanol
mandate but leave other elements of biofuels policy intact,
arguing that current law raises the cost of food and animal feed
and damages the environment.
The bill, introduced by Dianne Feinstein, a California
Democrat; Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma Republican; and eight
cosponsors, faces an uphill battle as many lawmakers from
agricultural states support the Renewable Fuel Standard
(RFS)that dictates rising volumes of ethanol made from grains,
including corn, be blended into motor fuel.
The bill supports development of advanced biofuels,
including those from made from soybean oil, grasses and trees,
Feinstein said. But it would eliminate the mandate for
corn-based ethanol, which currently represents the vast majority
of biofuels produced in the United States.
She said the corn mandate diverts a large proportion of the
U.S. corn crop towards making fuel, raising animal feed and food
prices.
In the 2012/13 marketing year, over 4.6 billion bushels of
corn was used for the production of ethanol and by-products, out
of a drought-reduced total U.S. supply of 11.9 billion bushels,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"I strongly support requiring a shift to low-carbon advanced
biofuel, including biodiesel, cellulosic ethanol and other
revolutionary fuels. But a corn ethanol mandate is simply bad
policy," Feinstein said in a statement.
Corn ethanol opponents say that the mandate has helped lead
to higher gasoline prices because it has pushed the industry to
a so-called "blend wall", a point at which refiners would have
to blend ethanol into gasoline at a higher level than 10 percent
per gallon, currently the dominant blend in the United States.
Fears about the blend wall have pushed refiners and blenders
to buy renewable fuel credits. That has pushed up prices of
credits in the market, adding costs to refiners and lending
support to gasoline prices.
Coburn said the corn ethanol mandate costs taxpayers
billions of dollars and causes higher fuel prices at the pump.
"Eliminating this mandate will let market forces, rather
than political and parochial forces, determine how to diversify
fuel supplies in an ever-changing marketplace," Coburn said.
The ethanol industry suffered a blow last month when the
Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the RFS,
proposed the first cut in the use of biofuels since the law was
expanded in 2007.
EPA PROPOSAL COULD BLUNT BILL'S CHANCES
If the bill eventually became law it could hurt alternative
fuel producers such as Archer Daniels Midland Co and
private company POET.
But ethanol experts said the EPA's proposed cuts, and
backing for ethanol among many lawmakers, discounts chances that
the bill would move forward anytime soon.
"I don't think the bill is going to be a high priority on
Capitol Hill, especially after the Environmental Protection
Agency already gave ethanol opponents much of what they want
last month," said Wally Tyner, an energy economist at Purdue
University.
Rich Nelson, an analyst at Allendale Inc, said: "While this
is a bipartisan effort and does have a chance to cause the grain
trade some concern, it's very likely this will not be passed."
The EPA proposed cutting the overall 2014 mandate to 15.21
billion gallons, about 16 percent less than the current 2014
mandate's 18.15 billion gallons, and below this year's
requirement of 16.55 billion gallons.
Corn prices fell more than 1.5 percent on Thursday after the
senators announced the bill, notching the biggest one-day loss
since mid-November. March corn on the Chicago Board of Trade was
down 6 cents per bushel at $4.33-1/4 in afternoon trading.
"The proposal had a definite immediate shock to prices, but
long-term I don't think it has a chance getting through
Congress, it will have a tough time clearing the farm lobby,"
said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citigroup.
"Also, there's a lot of ethanol use ... even without the
mandate, so I question how much of an impact ending the mandate
would have," Smith said.
A corn ethanol backer blasted the bill, saying expectations
for a big surplus in this year's corn crop means more of the
grain would simply go unused by next harvest if not needed by
the ethanol industry.
"Just how low do they want the price of corn to go?," said
Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. "How many
farms do they want in foreclosure?"