BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday officially began its review of state requests to suspend the federal ethanol mandate, calling for a 30-day period of public comment on the waiver applications.
The governors of North Carolina and Arkansas asked the agency last week to temporarily waive the U.S. ethanol quota, as the worst drought in 50 years has sent corn prices soaring.
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
* National Oilwell Varco declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock