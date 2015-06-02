By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 2 Expansion in the U.S. ethanol
industry, stuck in neutral for more than a year as the
government debated biofuel blending requirements, is now likely
to come to a screeching halt.
With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week
essentially maintaining the so-called blend wall that mandates
nearly every gallon of gasoline sold in the United States
contain 10 percent ethanol, there is little need for new plants
in a saturated market, industry sources said.
Ethanol makers are putting expansion plans on hold as profit
margins sag, threatening corn producers already suffering from
low grain prices and massive supplies.
Existing ethanol facilities can supply as much as 15.75
billion gallons, according to Scott Irwin, an agriculture
economist at the University of Illinois specializing in
biofuels.
That is more than enough to meet demand for domestic
blending for this year of about 13.4 billion gallons of
corn-based ethanol as well as export demand, on
pace to reach roughly 1 billion gallons.
"We have the supply handled - we're a little long on
supply," said Mark Warren, chief financial officer at
consultancy Ascendant Partners.
An ethanol plant in North Dakota that began operating last
month was the first such startup in five years and, possibly,
the last for the foreseeable future.
Ethanol stockpiles of 20 million gallons ET-STK-T-EIA are
the largest in about three years, prices of $1.50 per
gallon hovering near the lowest levels in a decade.
Dakota Spirit AgEnergy, a $155 million project, is
fine-tuning the ethanol plant that will be able to produce 65
million gallons annually, said Jeff Zueger, chief executive
officer of Midwest AgEnergy Group.
Another 70-million-gallon-per-year plant is planned in
Onida, South Dakota, but must first pass a referendum on June 16
in which local voters will determine if the facility can be
built near town. And REX American Resources Corp is
deciding whether or not to construct a new facility in Atlantic,
Iowa.
"We certainly have the permit now and we're doing a cost
analysis," REX president Zafar Rizvi said. If the plant appears
unprofitable, the company will "move on," Rizvi added.
No other new ethanol plants are in the works, industry
sources said.
Top producer Archer Daniels Midland Co, which closed
an ethanol plant in North Dakota in 2012, has no plans to expand
ethanol operations, company sources said.
Producers still are earning money, benefiting from record
supplies and the lowest corn prices in five years. But
current profit margins of about 30 cents per gallon pale in
comparison with the record profits of $2 per gallon last year
and are a dime below average returns from the last eight years,
according to Iowa State University.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Andrew Hay)