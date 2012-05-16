* Output rises 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd

* Stockpiles drop 744,000 bbls to 20.63 mln bbls

May 16 Supplies of U.S. ethanol shrank in the last week even as production climbed thanks to good demand for the alternative fuel, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wed nesday.

U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 20.6 million barrels, down 0.7 percent for the week that ended May 11, as production rose 7,000 barrels a day to 904,000 barrels per day, according to the EIA.

Increased production is largely seasonal, said Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt. But the slip in stocks was a positive sign for the market, he said.

"Blender usage increased a little less than 2 percent again this week, which is near the highs for the year, so implied disappearance was still pretty big," Kitt said.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dale Hudson)