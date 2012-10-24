* Production climbs slightly in week to 801,000 bpd
* U.S. supplies drop 1.2 percent to lowest point in seven
weeks
Oct 24 U.S. ethanol production rose slightly,
about 0.5 percent, in the last week, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
Production of the biofuel was pegged at 801,000 barrels a
day for the week ended on Oct. 19, up from 797,000 bpd the prior
week, government data showed.
Stockpiles stood at 18.8 million barrels as of Oct. 19, down
1.2 percent from the prior week and the lowest level in seven
weeks, the government report said.
In world ethanol news, Brazil's oil regulator said Wednesday
the country will raise the required amount of ethanol blended
into gasoline to 25 percent from the current 20 percent by the
end of June next year.
Brazil had lowered the amount of ethanol in gasoline to 20
percent in October 2011 due to a shortage of the biofuel and an
increase in its price. But the scenario is improving for the
sugarcane industry, which provides the raw material for Brazil's
ethanol and should now be able to meet the higher demand, said
Allan Kardec, director of the ANP regulator.