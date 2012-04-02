(Oil industry chides EPA for "headlong rush")
* "Significant step" toward E15 sales, says EPA
* E15 may be on sale by summer, says trade group
* Procedural steps remain at federal, state level
WASHINGTON, April 2 Twenty companies, including
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Cargill Inc, have been
cleared to produce the new ethanol grade called E15, a
significant step toward putting the higher blend biofuel on
sale, the government announced on Monday.
Most fuel sold at filling stations is a 9-to-1 blend of
gasoline and corn-based ethanol. The ethanol industry proposed
E15, a 15 percent blend, three years ago.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it approved the
first applications to register ethanol to make E15, "a
significant step toward its production, sale and use" in cars
and light trucks built since 2000. E15 is barred from use in
light equipment or in older vehicles.
"Perhaps as early as summer we could see E15 at fuel
stations in the heartland of America" said Bob Dinneen of the
trade group Renewable Fuels Association.
Tom Buis of Growth Energy, another trade group, said E15
would help hold down fuel prices, which top $4 a gallon
nationwide.
Before E15 goes on sale, EPA must approve steps to prevent
misfueling of E15 and a monitoring program to make sure the fuel
is marked and sold properly. Some states also must adjust their
fuel regulations.
Only a relative handful of the more than 100,000 U.S. fuel
stations have pumps designed to dispense mid-level or high-blend
ethanol fuels. The government and industry groups offer help in
paying for so-called blender pumps.
"These first approvals are a clear indication that fuel
producers understand that America's motorists want a choice when
they fill their gas tanks," said Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack.
The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group for the oil
industry, chided EPA for a "headlong rush to allow more ethanol
in gasoline." It said more testing was needed.
The EPA list of approved companies was available on the
Internet here
