* Ethanol output falls 17,000 bpd to 883,000 bpd

* Stocks fall 428,000 to 20.76 mln bbls

* Valero idles Indiana plant

By Carey Gillam

June 27 Production of U.S. ethanol slid nearly 2 percent over the last week as plants continued to slow output due to poor profit margins, while stocks dropped 2 percent as well, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday.

U.S. ethanol stocks were pegged at 20.8 million barrels, down 428,000 barrels for the week that ended June 22.

Production slid 17,000 barrels per day to 883,000 bpd, according to the EIA.

Diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand have been pounding profit margins for months.

Valero Energy Corp VLO.N said Wednesday it was idling a 110-million-gallon ethanol plant in Linden, Indiana, due to poor economics caused by high corn prices.

Linden is the second ethanol plant Valero has idled this summer due to high corn prices, but the company expects to return both to production before the corn harvest, said Valero spokesman Bill Day.

Many others have either slowed or idled as corn prices have climbed and gasoline demand has dropped. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)