* Ethanol output falls 19,000 bpd to 802,000 bpd

* Daily output lowest since records began in June 2010

* Stocks rise 24,000 to 19.56 mln bbls

July 18 U.S. ethanol output fell 2.3 percent last week to its lowest level since the government began tracking the data in June 2010 as near-record-high corn prices and slumping fuel demand dragged margins at many plants into the red.

Ethanol production slipped for a fifth straight week, dropping to 802,000 barrels per day, down 19,000 bpd, in the week ended July 13, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Ethanol stocks rose by 24,000 barrels to 19.56 million barrels.

At least three ethanol plants -- two in Nebraska and one in Indiana -- are idle due to rising corn prices and negative profit margins and several others have curtailed production.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures have flirted with all-time highs this month as the most expansive U.S. drought since 1956 withered crops and eroded yields in the heart of the U.S. farm belt. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Dave Zimmerman)