* Stocks of ethanol up 396,000 barrels at 19.4 mln
Aug 1 U.S. ethanol production last week rose for
the first time in seven weeks, rebounding from the lowest level
since at least June 2010 despite poor margins at many plants
that produce the biofuel, government data released on Wednesday
showed.
Ethanol output rose 13,000 barrels to 809,000 barrels per
day in the week ended July 27. The previous week's 796,000 bpd
was the slowest weekly rate since the U.S. Energy Information
Administration began tracking the data just over two years ago.
Stocks of the biofuel increased by 396,000 barrels to 19.4
million barrels, above the year-ago inventory of 18.9 million
barrels, EIA data showed.
Ethanol production has plunged this summer as thinning corn
stocks and a sharply reduced autumn harvest due to drought
propelled prices of the feedstock grain to record highs,
squeezing margins at many ethanol plants.
Between June 8 and July 20, the ethanol industry reduced
corn consumption by 13.5 percent and roughly 25 ethanol plants
were idle, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.
