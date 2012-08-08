* Ethanol output up 8,000 bpd to 817,000 bpd last week
* Stocks of ethanol drop 3.9 pct to 18.65 mln bbls
Aug 8 U.S. ethanol production rose last week,
the second consecutive week of rising output after a nearly
two-month slide tied to high corn prices and shrunken profits.
Government data released on Wednesday showed production of
U.S. ethanol rose to 817,000 barrels per day the week ending
Aug. 3, from 809,000 bpd the prior week.
Stockpiles, meanwhile, shrank 3.9 percent to 18.65 million
barrels, the biggest drop since last December, according to the
Energy Information Administration.
Margins have been depressed as corn prices have spiked, but
strong demand for distillers dried grains, an ethanol byproduct
sold as a livestock feed, helped strengthen profit margins
briefly.
Corn prices have climbed as a result of severe drought
conditions that have slashed production potential for the new
U.S. corn crop.
Fears of a corn shortage drove 25 U.S. senators on Tuesday
to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to adjust the
Renewable Fuels Standard, or RFS, that requires fuel blenders to
mix 13.2 billion gallons of ethanol into gasoline this year.
The mandate rises steadily until peaking at 15 billion
gallons per year in 2015 and holding that level through 2022.
Some 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop is now used to make
ethanol, though some byproducts of the process are fed to
livestock.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)