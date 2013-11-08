By Kay Henderson
| JOHNSTON, Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa Nov 8 Lower gasoline demand in
the United States is slowing ethanol expansion no matter how
much the government mandates the grain-based additive be blended
into the nation's fuel supply, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Friday.
"We are bumping up against this thing called the 'blend
wall,' where essentially there's no other place to put the
ethanol unless we have increased blend rates," Vilsack said
during a taping of public television program Iowa Press.
The Environmental Protection Agency as early as next week is
expected to propose reducing the so-called Renewable Fuel
Standard from its existing target of 18.15 billion gallons of
biofuels for 2014 as outlined in the current law.
Oil refiners have lobbied the government to slash the
mandate. They argue they cannot inject more than the traditional
10 percent ethanol blend into gasoline without risking damage to
car engines - the so-called "blend wall" that Vilsack referenced
in his remarks.
The EPA has said fuel blends with as much as 15 percent
ethanol, or E-15, are safe for vehicles made in 2001 or later.
But few gas stations sell the higher blend outside of the Corn
Belt.
Better fuel efficiency in modern vehicles has also helped
lead to an overall decline in gasoline demand.
"I think EPA's got a difficult task because they are faced
with the fact that those standards were set on the premise that
we as a country would consume more and more gasoline from year
to year," Vilsack said. "The reality is, with fuel efficient
vehicles, we are consuming less (gasoline). So the assumption
upon which those numbers was based was incorrect."
Vilsack is a former governor of Iowa, the No. 1 corn
producing state. He said efforts by some U.S. legislators to
repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard "concerns me."
Rather, the country should move to expand the distribution
network of ethanol and promote its use in aviation and marine
fuel, Vilsack said.
USDA, in the first supply and demand forecast since before
last month's partial U.S. government shutdown, on Friday boosted
its estimate for the U.S. corn crop to a record 13.989 billion
bushels.
Use of corn in making ethanol was left unchanged at 4.9
billion bushels, USDA said.