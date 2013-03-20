BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group reports Q4 revenue of $438 million
* Fortress reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
WASHINGTON, March 20 Two U.S. Republican Senators on Wednesday called on the Environmental Protection Agency to act decisively to protect consumers from the rising costs of the ethanol credits refiners are required to buy to comply with the nation's biofuel mandates.
"We ask that you utilize any and all existing regulatory authority and flexibility to address the issue of rising (credit) costs and alleviate the threat of increased consumer fuel costs," said Senator David Vitter, the top Republican on the Senate environment committee, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, in a letter to the EPA.
* Fortress reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
* Triangle capital corp - has priced an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of common stock
* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.