(fixes typographical error in headline)
* Amendment would not allow US funding of blender's pumps
* Ethanol groups say move would give oil greater market
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 U.S. Senator John McCain
offered an amendment on Tuesday to an agriculture bill that
would prevent the government from subsidizing new service
station pumps that would boost the sale of ethanol for motor
vehicles.
McCain's amendment would prevent the federal government
from funding so-called "blenders' pumps" in the 2012
agriculture appropriations bill, which could be voted on as
soon as later on Tuesday.
"In these tight economic times when we are asking families
to do more with less, we should not be subsidizing gas pumps at
retail gas stations," Brian Rogers, a spokesman for the Arizona
Republican, said. "The ethanol industry needs to prove it can
prosper on its own and quit asking for taxpayer handouts."
The corn ethanol industry and oil companies that mix the
fuel into gasoline will likely lose $6 billion a year in
subsidies when a blenders' tax credit expires at the end of the
year.
Ethanol producers say the pumps, which allow consumers to
choose their own blends of ethanol in gasoline, would increase
sales to drivers of cars that are specially built to accept
higher levels of the fuel. Car makers are expected to make far
more of the so-called "flex fuel" cars in coming years.
The producers slammed the amendment. "The McCain amendment
would smother the only initiative we have to provide consumers
the power to choose their fuel, and it gives OPEC the green
light to tighten its grip on our economy at the worst possible
time," said Growth Energy CEO Tom Buis.
But a watchdog group said the ethanol industry has gotten
enough government incentives.
The Taxpayers for Common Sense urged senators to support
the amendment, saying Congress has been subsidizing the
corn-based ethanol industry since the late 1970s. "After 33
years, it's time to let the ethanol industry stand on its own."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)