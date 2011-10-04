* US unlikely to produce 16 bln gallons/year cellulosic-NRC
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The United States will likely
fail to reach its long-term mandate for making advanced ethanol
from trees, grasses and crop waste unless producers innovate
significantly, a scientific advisory group said on Tuesday.
The National Research Council's comments are the latest
sign that backers of alternative fuels must wait longer for
"next-generation" ethanol. Touted as the motor fuel of the
future, it has struggled with high production costs and other
setbacks.
"Absent major technological innovation or policy changes,
the ... mandated consumption of 16 billion gallons of
ethanol-equivalent cellulosic biofuels is unlikely to be met in
2022," a study by the council said, referring to long-term
targets in U.S. law for the biofuel.
The study, which drew challenges from the U.S. agriculture
secretary and industry groups, also said cellulosic fuel
without subsidies would be feasible only with oil above $190 a
barrel, far higher than the current level near $80.
The council, part of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences
which offers scientific advice under a congressional charter,
said the U.S. mandate for renewable fuels may be an ineffective
policy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The report itself may not hurt near-term investment in
cellulosic production, but the weak economy will, said Pavel
Molchanov, an analyst at financial services company Raymond
James and Associates.
"There's no disputing that in this kind of economy with
credit markets tight, it's definitely not easy for advanced
biofuel developers to raise large amounts of capital," he
said.
FUEL OF THE FUTURE?
In June, the Environmental Protection Agency slashed for
the second year running its proposed near-term mandate for
cellulosic production set by Congress in 2007 under
then-President George W. Bush.
The federal government and producers say the fuel is a way
to reduce imports of foreign oil and cut emissions of gases
blamed for warming the planet. Next-generation ethanol has also
been seen as a way to cap the growth of using corn to make
fuel, which has been blamed for pushing up food prices.
Companies aiming to make cellulosic ethanol or provide
enzymes that break down its feedstocks include DuPont's (DD.N)
Genecor, Abengoa Bioenergy (ABG.MC), Qteros and Novozymes A/S
NZYMb.Co.
Despite years of work, there are not yet any
commercial-scale plants to make cellulosic ethanol.
GREENHOUSE GASES
The U.S. mandate calls for 15 billion gallons of ethanol
made from traditional sources such as corn, 4 billion gallons
of advanced biofuels, other than ethanol derived from corn, and
16 billion gallons of cellulosic from sources including wood,
grasses or crop waste by 2022.
U.S. producers made more than 13 billion gallons of corn
ethanol last year, using about 40 percent of the corn crop in
the process. So the long-term goal of 15 billion gallons of
traditional ethanol should be achievable, the study said.
It is unclear whether some cellulosic fuels would lower
greenhouse gas emissions because of the carbon dioxide that
would be produced when new land is cultivated to grow
feedstocks, said Wally Tyner, an agriculture economics
professor at Purdue University who helped work on the study.
For example, if expanding biofuels involves plowing up
perennial vegetation on a piece of land and replacing it with
an annual crop, that could disrupt future potential for storing
carbon in biomass and soil, the study said.
CRITICS FROM GOVERNMENT TO INDUSTRY
The study had plenty of critics, from government to
industry groups. The Renewable Fuels Association said the work
"largely assesses ethanol and other biofuels in a vacuum and
fails to appropriately compare the costs and benefits of
renewable fuels to the impacts of the marginal petroleum
sources they are displacing".
Virginia Dale, a biofuels fellow at the Oak Ridge National
Laboratory in Tennessee who helped produce the study, said it
did not use the most recent government data available and used
models not specifically designed for biofuels, so cost
estimates for producing some biofuels may be exaggerated.
"We didn't always use the available data, the current
data."
Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, agreed. "The study
overlooks many of our recent efforts, including new investments
in research and technologies to develop non-food feedstocks,"
he said.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)