UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Feb 21 A leading U.S. oil industry group will petition the Supreme Court to take up a case over the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of higher ethanol blends for older cars, a source said on Thursday.
The American Petroleum Institute will announce the petition in a call on Thursday, the source said.
A U.S. federal appeals court last month denied a request by food and oil groups that it reconsider a decision upholding a federal measure allowing gasoline to be mixed with a higher percentage of ethanol, producing a blend known as E15. The API says that tests show E15 can damage engines. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources