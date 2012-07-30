July 30 U.S. livestock and poultry associations will petition the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive the Renewable Fuel Standard mandate due to surging corn prices, Tom Super, vice president of communications at the National Chicken Producers Council, said on Monday.

Corn futures soared to a record this month at the Chicago Board of Trade as the most extensive drought in five decades reduced the yield potential of the developing crop.

The national trade groups of beef, chicken, pork and turkey producers will petition EPA administrator Lisa Jackson to waive for a year the mandate to blend ethanol into U.S. gasoline, Super said in a conference call. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)