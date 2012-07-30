July 30 U.S. livestock and poultry associations
will petition the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive
the Renewable Fuel Standard mandate due to surging corn prices,
Tom Super, vice president of communications at the National
Chicken Producers Council, said on Monday.
Corn futures soared to a record this month at the Chicago
Board of Trade as the most extensive drought in five decades
reduced the yield potential of the developing crop.
The national trade groups of beef, chicken, pork and turkey
producers will petition EPA administrator Lisa Jackson to waive
for a year the mandate to blend ethanol into U.S. gasoline,
Super said in a conference call.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)