WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Air Force has been
secretly flying drones from a civilian airport in southern
Ethiopia as part of an aggressive campaign against al Qaeda
affiliates in Somalia and Yemen, the Washington Post reported on
Sunday.
The paper said in its online edition that Washington has
invested millions of dollars to upgrade a remote airfield in
Arba Minch from where it was now flying a fleet of Reaper drones
that can carry Hellfire missiles and satellite-guided bombs.
It quoted the Pentagon as saying the drones had been unarmed
and had been used for surveillance and collecting intelligence
only but that it would not not rule out using them to launch
lethal strikes in the future.
No one at the Pentagon was immediately available to comment.
The Ethiopian government denied the presence of any foreign
military bases, the paper said, but added that U.S. military
personnel and contractors had become increasingly visible in
Arba Minch, a small city of 70,000 people.
Reapers, known as "hunter-killer" drones, have a range of
about 1,115 miles (1,795 km) and Arba Minch is about 300 miles
(480 km) south of the capital Addis Ababa.
Last month, the Washington Post reported that the United
States was building a ring of secret drone bases in the Horn of
Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. But it was not known where the
Ethiopian base was or that it had become operational this year.
