WASHINGTON Dec 9 The United States on Friday
rejected a European Union plan to eliminate subsidies provided
to Airbus EAD.PA, and said it would request authorization
from the World Trade Organization to impose potentially
billions of dollars annually in trade sanctions.
"The WTO clearly found that every single grant of launch
aid to Airbus, for every single aircraft that company produced,
was a WTO-inconsistent subsidy that caused unfair adverse
effects to U.S. industry and jobs," U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk said in a statement.
"Our action today underscores what we have said all along -
that the United States cannot accept anything less than an end
to this subsidized financing," Kirk said.
