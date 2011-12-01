* Europe sends compliance report to WTO, U.S. authorities
By Doug Palmer and Tom Miles
WASHINGTON/GENEVA, Dec 1 The European
Union said it had met a deadline for complying with a WTO ruling
against billions of euros of illegal subsidies for aircraft
maker Airbus and outlined its actions in a letter to the United
States and the World Trade Organization.
Neither side involved in the world's largest trade dispute
disclosed what steps the European Union had taken, but some
trade experts doubted it would succeed in putting an end to the
long-running spat between Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing Co
.
"Through this package we address all categories of
subsidies, all forms of adverse effects, and all models of
Airbus aircraft covered by the WTO rulings," EU trade spokesman
John Clancy said in a statement on Thursday.
The reference to "all models covered by the rulings" is
crucial because Boeing is adamant that the EU must not just undo
old subsidies, but also promise not to give Airbus any more in
future. But the two sides may differ about whether the WTO
ruling covers future as well as past payments.
Clancy said the EU expected an "equally solid set of
compliance actions" from the United States after the WTO issues
its final ruling on subsidies to Boeing early next year.
Airbus, part of EADS, said in a statement that only
minor changes to European policies were needed to achieve
compliance with the ruling by a WTO appeals panel, which ordered
the EU to comply by Dec. 1 in a ruling handed down six months
ago.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said he needed time to
verify that the EU had really scrapped its subsidies.
"We will base our next steps on a careful evaluation of that
announcement, and whether it demonstrates that the EU has in
fact taken the steps necessary to bring itself into full
compliance with the WTO decision," he said in a statement.
"The continued success of the American aerospace industry,
and the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who work in
this highly competitive sector depend on the ability to compete
on a level playing field -- the level playing field assured to
them by our WTO agreements."
Boeing said Airbus had been receiving "launch aid and other
forms of illegal government subsidies" for more than 40 years
and said it would work with Kirk in the days ahead to ensure
compliance had been achieved.
"We expect Airbus and its government sponsors to demonstrate
that the practice of market-distorting launch aid -- the most
pernicious form of subsidy Airbus was found to have received --
has ended," Boeing said.
NO PAPER VICTORY
While the United States has attacked the EU's launch aid,
the EU has complained to the WTO about some U.S. government
programs to help Boeing, but that case is still in the appeals
stage, with a decision expected around March or April 2012.
U.S. officials contend the two cases show European
governments have provided more assistance to Airbus than the
United States has to Boeing over the years.
If Washington is not satisfied, it could begin proceedings
at the WTO to impose trade retaliation, known in trade jargon as
"suspending concessions."
Kirk said on Thursday the United States was open to a
negotiated settlement that addresses "WTO-inconsistent"
subsidies on both sides of the Atlantic.
But "this is a case that affects hundreds of thousands of
jobs and we're determined to ensure this victory is not a paper
victory," Kirk said.
Boeing officials, speaking before the EU sent its compliance
document on Thursday, said the EU was obligated to show it has
already taken steps to comply with the WTO ruling.
"If the Europeans have not done anything to comply, other
than to say what they plan to do, that is noncompliance," said
Boeing lawyer Robert Novick, a partner at the law firm
WilmerHale. "The U.S. could under WTO rules immediately seek
authorization to suspend concessions."
Boeing believes the United States should vigorously enforce
its rights if Airbus has done nothing to repay past European
government subsidies for its A380 aircraft and is receiving new
subsidies for other planes such as the A350.
"This provision of launch aid for plane after plane after
plane with no indication of calibration on that is
unsustainable. It's what the case was about. Enforcing this
decision in a meaningful way is important to address that
market-distorting behavior," Novick said.
