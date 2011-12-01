* USTR Kirk says hundreds of thousands of jobs affected
* US open to "mutually agreeable solution," he adds
* Boeing says EU must show it has already taken action
* If no compliance, US should enforce rights, Boeing says
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 A dispute over government aid
for aircraft rivals Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) enters a
delicate stage on Thursday as Europe faces a deadline to tell
the United States how it is eliminating billions of dollars in
subsidies struck down by the World Trade Organization.
"It is by a huge margin the most commercially significant
case the United States has ever prosecuted at the WTO," U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a speech on Wednesday at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The WTO found problems with European Union "launch aid"
loans aimed at helping Airbus after the United States filed a
complaint. A WTO appeals panel issued a final ruling against
Airbus in May, giving the EU until Dec 1 to come into
compliance.
The EU also has successfully challenged some U.S.
government programs to help Boeing at the WTO, but that case is
still in the appeals stage.
U.S. officials contend the two cases show European
governments have provided more assistance to Airbus than the
United States has to Boeing over the years.
The United States will have to judge whether it thinks the
EU has taken adequate steps to address the problems cited by
the WTO. If Washington is not satisfied, it could begin
proceedings at the WTO to impose trade retaliation, known in
trade jargon as "suspending concessions."
Kirk told the Chamber that the United States was open to a
negotiated settlement that addresses "WTO-inconsistent"
subsidies on both sides of the Atlantic.
But "this is a case that affects hundreds of thousands of
jobs and we're determined to ensure this victory is not a paper
victory," Kirk said.
EU Trade Commission Karel De Gucht told Reuters this week
the EU would meet the deadline to give United States and the
WTO its compliance plan.
He declined to say what steps the EU is taking, but said
the "extensive" plan was crafted after consulting with the four
European governments - Germany, France, Britain and Spain -
targeted by the United States in the case.
Boeing officials said the EU is obligated to show it has
already taken steps to comply with the WTO ruling.
"If the Europeans have not done anything to comply, other
than to say what they plan to do, that is noncompliance," said
Boeing lawyer Robert Novick, a partner at the law firm
WilmerHale. "The U.S. could under WTO rules immediately seek
authorization to suspend concessions."
Boeing believes the United States should vigorously enforce
its rights if Airbus has done nothing to repay past European
government subsidies for its A380 aircraft and is receiving new
subsidies for other planes such as the A350.
"This provision of launch aid for plane after plane after
plane with no indication of calibration on that is
unsustainable. It's what the case was about. Enforcing this
decision in a meaningful way is important to address that
market-distorting behavior," Novick said.
(Editing by Paul Simao)