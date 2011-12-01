WASHINGTON Dec 1 The United States is carefully review a European Union plan it received on Thursday to address subsidies for Airbus EAD.PA that have been declared illegal by the World Trade Organization, the top U.S. trade official said.

"We will base our next steps on a careful evaluation of that announcement, and whether it demonstrates that the EU has in fact taken the steps necessary to bring itself into full compliance with the WTO decision," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement.

"The WTO ruling on Airbus requires that the EU withdraw its subsidies or remove their adverse effects ... The United States intends to ensure that our valued trading partner, the EU, keeps its commitments in this and all other trade matters," Kirk said.

In a separate statement, Boeing (BA.N) said it would work with Kirk's office in coming days "to ensure that all of the illegal subsidies have indeed been removed and that full compliance has been achieved" by the EU and Airbus.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)